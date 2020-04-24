A free Narcan training is being offered to Seneca County residents by the F.A.C.T.O.R. (Family, Addicts and Community Together for Ongoing Recovery) Support Group, in partnership with Seneca County General Health District.

Narcan (Naloxone) is a medication that can reverse or partially reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug and can increase a person’s chances for survival.

The F.A.C.T.O.R. Support Group will dispense the Narcan and provide the training. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, the training will be limited to one attendee per session.

To schedule a training, contact F.A.C.T.O.R. Support Group at 567-207-4831.