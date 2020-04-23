By Vicki Johnson

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

As Ohio moves toward the slow process or re-opening businesses beginning May 1, Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said using methods of stopping the virus spread will continue to be as important as ever.

And she said people should not expect to resume life as it used to be.

During her Wednesday morning report, Schweitzer said the number of COVID-19 cases in Seneca County is holding steady at 11.

“As of today (Wednesday), we have 11 cases, one deceased, one hospitalized and eight have recovered,” she said. She said a recovered person is one who has been without symptoms for seven days and without fever for the three days without the use of fever-reducing medications.

As the state makes decisions about re-opening, Schweitzer said she and other county heath commissioners met with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton Sunday via conference call.

She said Acton’s message was that life will not go back to the way it was before the pandemic.

“Things will not go back to the way we were used to,” Schweitzer said. “She (Acton) said there’s decisions that have to be made and we all know that. Those decisions won’t be perfect. Not everyone will be on the same page.

“Our trip back is going to be a little rocky and bumpy, but the important things is we all need to work together to make that happen,” she said.

At the state level, Schweitzer said official are working hard to get information out soon.

“I’m going to admit I’m very concerned that when we open up there will be more people getting out of course, and there could be an increase in cases,” she said.

Schweitzer reviewed the steps that must be taken.

“Everyone must wear a mask when they are out in public,” she said. “That is going to be crucial.”

She said one person wearing a mask helps and two people wearing masks doubles the protection, and adding the 6-foot distance add another layer. She said adding layers is the goal such as washing and sanitizing hands and disinfecting common areas.

“We’ve been promoting that from the beginning and we can’t let up just because things are going to be opening up,” she said. “It’s going to be more crucial now that we stick with those measures.”

Schweitzer said the public should remember there are many people who are infected with the virus, but show no symptoms.

“They can pass it on to others without even knowing it,” she said.

When wearing a mask, she said people should make sure they are breathing through it and it covers their mouth and nose. Masks should not be used on children younger than 2.

After returning home, she said masks should be disinfected with a 10% bleach solution.

Schweitzer said people with COVID-19 are showing a range of symptoms. Fever, cough and difficulty breathing are common but other people are showing chills, muscle pain and loss of taste and smell, among others.

She also said the number of tests available might be opening up soon.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience through this,” she said. “I know much of it seems so unfair.

“What I hope may results from all of this is that we help each other, look out for each other, assist each other where we can,” she said. “We have been working together to flatten the curve, and in this next phase, the challenge is going to be to stop the spread.”