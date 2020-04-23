By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Special to the Review Times

Fostoria native and Lakota graduate Chad Hollinger has a new title to add to his Navy rank of commander, weapon’s officer, of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

His crew has begun calling him “Mr. Clean,” the Navy reports.

That’s because Hollinger is leading a cleaning task force along with Master Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Patrick Maxie, Theodore Roosevelt’s weapons department leading chief petty officer.

Sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt are cleaning the ship to keep fellow sailors safe as they hope to return the ship to sea after an active-duty military member died last week of COVID-19. Among the crew of about 4,860, 585 tested positive for the cornavirus as of April 13.

The crew has cleaned up to 80% of the ship, as sanitizing has become an all-hands effort. A roving team is constantly transitioning the ship and cleaning along the way, the Navy said.

“It’s an all-hands effort, and everyone is trying their best. Supply and medical work hand-in-hand to monitor every department on the ship to make sure they’re cleaning twice a day. If they want to clean after hours, we support that as well,” said one of the sailors responsible for controlling, mixing, and issuing cleaning solutions to the crew.

Hollinger and Maxie’s primary mission when the ship is out to sea is leading teams of Sailors in the delivery of ordnance and ammunition used to fight an enemy that can be seen with the naked eye. While the enemy may have changed, their mission remains the same, to eliminate the enemy.

“The team’s mission is to sanitize the ship fully,” said Hollinger, a 1985 graduate of Lakota High School. “To complete the mission, we are going to clean this ship from top-to-bottom and forward-to-aft to create a clean zone for everyone coming back to the ship so that we can get back to business.”

To protect the sailors from the cleaning solution and the virus, the Navy said they are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment while cleaning. Once the sailors enter a space, they go through with “tough, wipes, rags and cleaning spray and then go back through with a disinfectant or bleach solution.”

The team uses the sprayers in spaces without large machinery or electrical equipment. With this equipment, the team can cover a large area, such as a mess deck, in a third of the time it would take to do by hand, the Navy said.

“We have cleaned over 2,000 spaces so far and have cleaned over 80% of the ship,” said Hollinger. “I couldn’t be more proud to take on the task of leading this team, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to get this done.”

Last week, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19.

Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.

While the crew cleans the ship, the first round of sailors that left after testing positive for the virus is completing their recovery, said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer.

“It’s a journey, but supporting each other is how we get through this,” said Sardiello. “We are extremely thankful for the overwhelming support from the local government here on Guam, in cooperation with Joint Region Marianas in the fight against COVID-19.”