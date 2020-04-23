By Vicki Johnson

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Seneca County Board of Elections is planning a Facebook Live stream at 7 p.m. Tuesday as ballots are counted to determine unofficial results for this year’s primary election.

“Transparency is important to us and so is the quarantine,” said board President Jim Fruth.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said the public will not be gathering at the office like they usually would on election night. He and board members Mary Puffenberger, David Koehl and Mike Bridinger will maintain social distancing while counting votes.

“It’s a dramatic departure from any other election we’ve ever had,” he said. Because elections officials won’t be waiting for votes to be coming in from the precincts all over the county, votes can be counted fairly quickly, and he expects unofficial totals to be available soon after 7:30 p.m.

Fruth said he plans to speak directly to voters on the live stream about the election and the process of conducting it. As the unofficial results are tallied, he will read them and links are to be provided for viewing them on the board of elections website and on its Facebook page.

On Wednesday morning, Fruth said 10,766 people have requested ballots in Seneca County and 6,903 have been returned, which means there are 3,863 ballots that have not yet been returned as of Monday.

“There is still time to vote, but you’re running short on time,” he said.

Saturday is the deadline to request a ballot for this year’s primary election, but Fruth recommended filling out an application for a ballot today to make sure there is time to get a ballot, fill in their votes and return it on time.

He said the fastest way to get a ballot is to pick up an application in the vestibule of the County Services Building, fill it out and drop it in one of the two drop boxes at the board of elections office so the application can be processed quickly and a ballot can be mailed.

After they are completed, ballots can be mailed, but they must have a postmark no later than Monday (April 27). He recommended dropping them off no later than 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the board of elections office drop boxes.

There is a drop box inside the South Washington Street entrance to the County Services Building and another with a security camera outside of the building available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People who voted prior to March 17 can not vote a second time. Their votes will be counted along with the rest of the ballots.

After the unofficial count Tuesday, Fruth said the board will await any ballots that return in the mail on or before May 8. Those ballots must be postmarked by Monday to be counted.

“It has to be in our hands by May 8,” he said.

On May 18, Fruth said a final count will be conducted and official results announced.

“If there are really close races, then nobody will know the winner until then,” he said.

The change in election plans this year are due to the pandemic.

The original primary election was to take place March 17. However, on March 16, Gov. Mike DeWine recommended voting be delayed. After a day of legal action, a final decision was reached to delay voting.

On March 25, the Ohio General Assembly passed legislation outlining the state’s response to the pandemic. Among other items, the bill set April 28 as the final day of Ohio’s primary election.

Anyone who has questions about how to receive a ballot or return one should call the board of elections office at (419) 447-4424.