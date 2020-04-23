Seneca County Auditor Julie Adkins is notifying the public that an appraiser will be visiting properties in the coming weeks to obtain updated information for the auditor’s office records concerning new construction or demolition.

She said property owners need not be home because it’s an outside inspection.

Depending on the type of new construction, the appraiser may have questions regarding the interior of the dwelling that she might ask if the owner is home. If the owner is not home, she may leave an inquiry card for the owner to complete and return to the auditor’s office.

In light of world events, Adkins said the office is implementing enhanced measures to ensure the safety of staff and public. As the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to evolve, she said her office protocols continue to be adapted. Until further notice, she said the appraiser will be wearing a mask and gloves while conducting work on taxpayer properties.

The appraiser will knock on a property owner’s door to announce her presence, but the owner does not have to answer the door. If the owner answers the door, the appraisal staff has been advised to follow the recommended 6 feet of physical distancing.

The appraiser can be identified by the silver car she will be driving with a sign, “Julie A. Adkins, Seneca County Auditor Reappraisal.”

After the appraiser knock on the door to announce her arrival, she will ask questions about the property that will help with the analysis. She will take exterior photos and measure the perimeter of any buildings and check if the buildings are in need of updated information for auditor records.

If she has not spoken with someone, she will leave an inquiry card requesting more information, or leave a door hanger to let the owner know she was on the property.

Because property taxes are billed in arears (the January after the tax year has ended), any changes found on the property will be reflected in the January 2021 property tax bill. Taxes due in 2020 will not be affected.

For more information, call (419) 447-0692.