BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing or runaway 16-year-old boy from Cygnet.

Cuzito Garcia is believed to be in the Toledo or Findlay area and is entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Garcia stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes. Though a clothing description was uncertain, he has a gray-hooded sweatshirt with black strings, blue jeans and a baseball hat reading “Roll Up” in his possession and may be wearing them.

If he is located or information can be provided, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 419-354-9001.