TIFFIN — The Tiffin Parks and Recreation has canceled all public programs, events and day camps for this summer due to the coronavirus epidemic, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.

Parks will remain open, with social distancing encouraged.

The swimming pool will remain closed until the director of the Ohio Department of Health indicates that it is safe for public pools to be open.

No decision has yet been made regarding whether the July 4 fireworks display will be held.