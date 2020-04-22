By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Typically, the United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard is fully available to serve at a veteran’s funeral.

But, just as families of deceased loved ones have been delaying services or other ceremonies since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the honor guard has suspended such operations.

“We just can’t do anything until the governor, as far as I’m concerned, gives us the OK,” Commander Frank Kraske said. “A lot of the guys who are in our honor guard have their own health problems and they don’t want to be around it, and you can’t blame them. They don’t want to get sick themselves. When this first started, I got word that Tiffin was not going to do any military funerals, and I said, ‘OK, we won’t do any either.”

Kraske said he hasn’t had to turn down any requests since the pandemic’s arrival, but he believes he would have to do so as the situation stands.

“The honor guard goes out there in all kinds of weather,” Kraske said. “It doesn’t make any difference if it’s raining, snowing, whatever. We’re there to do this for military veterans. And I’ve never had anybody say they won’t do it unless it’s a health reason.

“We’re glad to do it for the veterans’ families. It’s just something that we do and the guys take it very seriously. But what’s happened here never has before. We’ve never had to say no that I can think of until now. It’s a shame, but that’s the way it has to be.”

Kraske said that even if the honor guard made itself available, each member would have to make the decision for himself as to whether to participate.

“Even though I’m the commander, I could not make that decision to do military honors,” he said. “I would have to contact the guys and ask them each individually if they wanted to do military honors. Some of the guys are up in their years, including myself. I just turned 76, and we’ve got a few guys who are in their 80s and they’re protecting their health, too. That’s what we’re concerned about — the health.”

Military honors typically include three honor guard members taking part in a ceremony in which the American flag is folded and presented to a designated recipient. Next comes a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Kraske said that once the pandemic has lifted, families desiring military honors should inquire at their funeral homes.