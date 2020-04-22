TIFFIN — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners is to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for a digital session in which discussion of the county’s budget will continue.

The board’s plan, which started being implemented last week, includes 20 percent decreases to salaries and wages in the general fund to help meet the revenue shortfall created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cut in salaries is coupled with the zeroing out of travel budgets and the halving of supply budgets. The commissioners also instituted a hiring freeze. They are also in the process of reevaluating and canceling many contracts and are not planning to undertake any capital projects without outside funding.

The board’s initial goal for the general fund is to cut about $2 million from this year’s budget.

The plan was formulated following the Seneca County Budget Commission reducing its general fund revenue projection for 2020 by $2 million earlier this month.

Last week, County Administrator Stacy Wilson said departments had submitted nearly $1.9 million in proposed cuts, with other reductions also expected to be forthcoming.

As a result of these decreases, many county offices announced last week that they would shut down on Fridays until further notice.

One office that will remain open is the Seneca County Board of Elections so staff can continue to run this month’s primary election.

Any questions about office hours should be directed to the office in question.

Commissioner Mike Kerschner said the proposed cuts are a step in the right direction and also don’t include added revenue from the state of $76,000 through the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Wilson also said some utility costs could lessen with many offices not being open on Fridays.

In new business, the board is to consider:

• A $10,000 supplemental appropriation to the general fund for supplies on behalf of the Seneca County Board of Elections. The funding is provided by the state to help with supplies for next week’s election.

• A $300 supplemental appropriation to the children services fund for travel and expenses.

Citizens can join the online meeting through the application Zoom, in light of the state’s stay-at-home order that went into effect last month.

To maintain maximum accessibility, the meeting will be recorded, archived and streamed live through Zoom. Citizens can join the meeting by computer or mobile device at https://zoom.us/j/92595230790.

Citizens also can download the Zoom meeting app and join with meeting ID 925 9523 0790.

Citizens who would rather call and listen to the audio of the meeting while it’s occurring can dial 646-58-8656 and use the meeting ID.

The meeting also will be streamed live on the Seneca County Commissioners Facebook page.