With Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Monday that Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports season will be canceled.

The OHSAA had previously stated that if school facilities do not reopen this school year, there will not be a spring sports season.

The OHSAA declined to release a statement regarding the spring sports season on Monday, saying on Twitter it expects to send a memo to member school administrators today. However, some schools posted on Twitter that they received a memo Monday from the OHSAA saying the spring season is canceled.

On April 8, the OHSAA put together plans to start spring sports — baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and lacrosse — in early May as long as DeWine’s closure of schools didn’t extend beyond May 1. The OHSAA determined an acclimation period would be from May 4-8, with a start to the season on May 9. Dates for sectional, district, regional and state tournaments in each spring sport were also released, along with site locations for state tournaments.

The state tournaments would have taken place in mid to late June.

On March 12, the OHSAA postponed the remaining winter sports tournaments, including regional and state boys basketball, state girls basketball, state wrestling and state hockey, due to the growing threat of the coronavirus. On March 26, the OHSAA canceled those tournaments.