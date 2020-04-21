By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler and other city officials know all about tightening the money belt.

The state auditor’s office labeled Fostoria as being in fiscal emergency in May 2016 and the city has since been making progress in escaping that.

But the economic downswing due to the coronovirus pandemic has left few unaffected, including govern+mental bodies such as the city of Fostoria.

The jolt of governments suddenly cutting back on expenditures, however, will likely be felt more greatly in places other than Fostoria.

“We feel for everybody who’s been affected by this whole pandemic — from all of our business owners to people who have been laid off and are struggling with financial issues as we are trying to cope with this,” Keckler said.

“But we’re in kind of a unique situation. We’ve been working on some of our financial issues for the last several years. So, as we’ve been working through this, we’ve been kind of, in some terms, rightsizing our budget all along because we’ve been in this situation. Our supervisors are really used to, I guess, pinching every penny. So, what we’re doing right now is working with our supervisors and with the state auditor’s office and (city Director of Finance) Holly (Cassady) and (Safety Service Director) Deb (Hellman) and eliminating some of the projects that we have, or at least postponing as many of those things as we possibly can and any kind of purchases that might affect the general fund or other funds, so that we can save every penny that we can save.

“(We will) just kind of evaluate where we are as we start to move through the summer and, as we’re hearing some talk of opening some things up, and we’re just going to do our best to handle this budget situation with trying to postpone some projects, eliminate some projects, eliminate some purchases. Everybody’s going to, for right now, do and buy things only that are absolutely necessary for us to get the work done to keep the city safe.”

The situation will not change overnight once the pandemic lifts.

“We’ll be feeling the effects of this for the next couple of years, probably,” the mayor said. “When budget comes at the end of this year, for 2021, I think that’s when we’ll see our real issues. It may be all lingering effects from the stuff that happens in 2020.

“That’s kind of how it works. A lot of income-tax receipts come from last year’s income, so 2021 will be when we’ll really have to look at the budget and really tighten some other things up.”

One cutback Keckler neither anticipates nor desires is in the area of personnel. The city employs 80 people full-time with several others working part-time.

“That is not something that we are considering, not at this time as we evaluate, because we’ve been working for a long time on controlling expenses,” Keckler said. “Right now, we’re concentrating on things that we can control without having to do something like that. That’s our thought process right now. We’re already fairly short in numbers as it is. Especially with something like a pandemic going on right now, that’s not something that we want to even have to think about.

“We’re looking at the budget. We’re going to tighten up everything we can tighten up without having to resort to anything like that. That’s the last thing we want to do.”

The mayor said the summer road-paving season is also a priority.

“Our repaving project — that will still go on,” he said. “That’s money that’s set aside for that specific project. And any type of emergency project that pops up, we’re going to continue to be out there fixing holes in the street or anything like that.

“But any extra project that may have been in the budget or some of the things that we may have done to some of the buildings might have to wait another year. Any kinds of things that aren’t absolutely necessary to repair right now, that won’t cause any extra damage, we’ll hold off, or any extra projects.”

Keckler said the pandemic has come at a tough time, as the city has been making steady headway toward climbing out of fiscal emergency.

“We’re looking at finally seeing not so many red numbers as we have in the past,” he said. “But we’ll just continue to do the things we’ve been doing the last several years and hold a tight rein on the budget and see where we are and continue to re-evaluate as this continues. … This is kind of how we’ve gotten used to working — just counting every dollar and making sure that every dollar counts for maybe twice as much as maybe it would somewhere else.”