By Bret Nye

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Bascom Joint Fire District and NBS Joint Fire District responded to calls for mutual aid made by Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department at a mobile home fire at 23434 U.S. 224 at 11:36 a.m. Sunday.

A spokesman for Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department said there had been two occupants inside the residence at the time of the fire, but they were both able to escape safely and no one was injured. There were also no pets mentioned at the home.

No cause had been determined Sunday evening, and the investigation was still pending at that time, the spokesman said.

Chief Chris Daniel of Bascom Joint Fire District said the fire had presented certain difficulties.

“It appeared to be a one-story ranch house when we arrived, but it was a mobile home that’d been built onto,” Daniel said. “There was fire in the crawlspace, in a corridor between structures and up into the attic. It was a very tough, labor-intensive fire to get out.”

Bascom Joint Fire District was dispatched to the scene at 11:38 a.m. and remained there until just after 3 p.m., he said.

The spokesman for Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department said the home was a total loss.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire was not considered suspicious Sunday evening.

“This was the same property where the shrine burnt down a couple of years ago,” he said. “This time, the fire was in the house.”

The Buddhist temple at this address, which had been a pole barn at the back of the residence, was lost in a fire in July 2018.

The spokesman said the home’s residents were displaced, and the Seneca County CERT team was called to the scene. Hancock-Wood Electric also came to the scene to disconnect the power, he said.

The property is owned by Bouakai and Silai Saivandy, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office website.

Vanlue Fire Department also assisted at the scene.