Fostoria City Schools will join the Northern Buckeye League and other northwest Ohio schools in shining a light on seniors.

In honor of the Class of 2020, the school will light up Memorial Stadium tonight for 20 minutes.

The school is asking Fostoria residents to join them and the NBC by turning on their porch lights at 8:20 p.m.

The NBC is comprised of Fostoria Redmen, Eastwood Eagles of Pemberville, Elmwood Royals of Bloomdale, Genoa Comets of Genoa, Lake Flyers of Millbury, Otsego Knights of Tontogany, Rossford Bulldogs of Rossford and Woodmore Wildcats of Elmore.