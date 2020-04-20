By SCOTT COTTOS

In days gone by, the Whippy Dip at 400 S. Main St. was a hotspot for cool treats.

It was one of those places to which Fostoria youngsters would walk on summer days to enjoy their favorite ice-cream items.

Years before they were married, Melissa and Joe Mason were among those children who would enjoy neighborhood ventures to the Whippy Dip. More recently, they’ve lived four doors away in their East Crocker Street home while the once-thriving business has lay dormant.

Now, the Masons are hoping to breathe new life into the familiar building and bring that slice of Americana back to their hometown.

The Whippy Dip, after seven years of being closed, is slated to reopen on May 1 under the same name and as the same type of business under the Masons’ ownership.

“We purchased it in February of this year,” Melissa Mason said. “My husband and I both grew up in Fostoria … and we always went to the Whippy Dip. We thought it’d be really neat to own it and open it back up. It was built in 1955. … It has big nostalgia in it.”

It’s been quite a project to get the old place ready, up and running again, with a fortunate circumstance being the avoidance of the effects of coronavirus shutdowns. Melissa Mason’s local cheer and tumbling business cannot be open, but the food operation is good to go, with service strictly being at a walk-up window or by drive-through.

“We’ve had to do a lot of work and put a lot of money into it,” Mason said. “We had to re-do the roof, the electric, the plumbing, the gas — everything.”

A few more items need to be taken care of, such as a new awning at the front. Inside, the products will be a mixture of old and new.

The familiar fare such as chocolate and vanilla soft-serve ice cream, orange sherbet and items such as sundaes and milkshakes will be sold. But eight new flavors will be available due to the Masons investing in a Flavor Burst system, which the Masons saw in operation at a trade show.

Flavors will be injected into the ice cream as it is being dispensed. This will allow for new choices pineapple, root beer, butter pecan, mint, peanut, strawberry, banana and Blue Goo, which has a cotton-candy flavor.

Melissa Mason said she and Joe saw the Flavor Burst system at work at a trade show and tasted the product.

“My husband and I tried it and it is absolutely amazing,” Melissa said. “We said, ‘We’d better do that. That’ll be awesome.’”

Food choices will be basic in shredded chicken, barbecued beef and hot dogs. Melissa Mason said the shredded chicken will be made with the Whippy Dip’s original recipe.

“Everybody will be happy about that,” she said.

Mason said the workers will be strictly members of their large family, at least at the start. And keeping it as a long-term family business is a goal for the Masons.

“We have nine kids between us and we thought this would be something really cool to leave to our kids,” Mason said. “And, having it in the family, if our grandkids need a summer job or something, they have it.”

The Masons will add to the Whippy Dip’s renewed community involvement early by partnering with the IMagINe for Youth foundation to donate ice cream cones to all of the 500 children scheduled to participate in the June 6 Micah Hyde Football Camp.

The initial hours for the business will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the evening closing being extended to 11 p.m. once warmer temperatures settle in for the summer.