By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Many have been praying about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.

Now, the prayer warriors of the Fostoria area are being invited to lift their prayers in unison at 1 p.m. Tuesday as the faith community gathers at Fostoria Community Hospital to pray for local health care workers, first responders and everyone affected by the pandemic.

“We’ll have four different churches represented,” Bernie Dickson, pastor of Fostoria’s First Church of the Nazarene and event organizer, said. “There’ll be three main prayers. One prayer will be for those who have been directly affected by COVID-19. Individuals who have been diagnosed as positive, those who are recovering, those who are still working their way through part of it, as well as for families who have been affected by those who have been sick.

“And then the second prayer will be the main prayer for our medical teams, first responders, care providers. And so that’ll be the second emphasis of prayer. And the third emphasis will be just prayer for our community. For protection and blessing. And I’m going to be doing an invocation as well as benediction at the end.”

Dickson said there will be music beginning at about 12:55 p.m. and it will continue between each prayer to allow individuals to remain in a spirit of prayer as well as preparing for the next prayer that’s going to be offered.

“I’ve kind of observed different communities that have done these sorts of things, trying to pray over the hospital personnel, first responders and those sorts of things. And so that’s how I started my thinking,” Dickson said about organizing the event. “I’ve had some people along the way that’s encouraged me to pursue this. Not something unique that I just created, definitely, but see the benefit of caring for our people and then bringing in the faith community as well.”

The Fostoria pastor said he estimates the prayer service will last approximately 30 to 35 minutes.

Participants are asked to enter the employee parking lot north of the hospital from Vine Street and to remain in their cars. Fostoria police will be on hand to help with traffic flow.

Overflow parking will be in the former St. Wendelin School parking lot east of the hospital.

“We have a disc jockey with more than an adequate sound system. From what I understand, he can really push a lot of power to the speakers. So everyone should be able to hear well, within their cars with their windows down,” he said, adding the event will also be broadcast live over WFOB 105.7 FM.

“So if they can’t hear in their cars, they can always turn on the radio and listen to the radio version. And those that can’t make it live have an opportunity to participate in their homes or wherever they might be at that point in time.”

Dickson said the health district okayed the gathering so long as people stay in their vehicles.

“So that’s one thing we definitely want to add. We’ve been emphasizing that with our talking to our pastors and churches as they’ve been promoting it as well. And hospital personnel will be coming out (of FCH) during that time, and they will be maintaining safe distancing among themselves,” he said.

Dickson said he has had a good response from everyone he has asked for assistance.

“So it’s a good broad spectrum of who we are. It’s really a great opportunity for the faith community to stand behind and more than that, just, prayer and believing that God does care. God is concerned about what’s going on. And it’s not that we haven’t been praying up to this point. But I just believe a joint effort of joining our prayers to the prayers the Father wants us to speak and I’m excited about what’s going to be the result and what the outcomes are going to be. I just think coming together in prayer — in one place, with one heart, one desire, crossing all the ecumenical lines, whatever those might be, it’s going to be a great, great opportunity for us.”