Several county offices will close on Fridays to cut costs in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judges of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court, the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, the Seneca County Clerk of Courts and the Seneca County Sheriff agreed to close the Justice Center to public access every Friday, effective today, and continuing until otherwise ordered by the courts.

Seneca County Commissioners’ Office and the RTA Building also are to be closed on Fridays until further notice. This includes the offices inside the RTA Building such as the auditor, recorder, treasurer and the tax map office. Business will continue Monday through Thursday at these offices, but the precautions that were previously established will continue.

Elected officials and department heads are still requesting residents call ahead before attending any county offices, to reduce human-to-human contact and the spread of COVID-19.

Seneca Regional Planning Commission also is to close its doors on Fridays but will be available via phone call or e-mail during regular business hours Monday-Thursday.

Seneca County Board of Elections is to remain open during its regular hours to conduct the by-mail Presidential Primary Election, but officials are asking residents to call ahead before coming to the office. When in doubt, call with any questions.