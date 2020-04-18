By SCOTT COTTOS

staff writer

Shopping has become a different endeavor in Fostoria during the coronavirus pandemic.

By order of Gov. Mike DeWine for all of Ohio, fewer options are available, depending on which businesses are considered “essential.”

One destination that’s been frequented early and often since the state’s partial shutdown is the Kroger supermarket at 126 W. High St. But while the store has long been a staple of the city, it, like most other places, is operating under different standards to encourage social distancing.

The front of the store has been reworked in an effort to widely separate incoming shoppers from those who are exiting. That doesn’t always mean customers are obliging, intentionally or not, but the suggested paths are indicated by signs.

Inside the store, postings on the floor in the checkout lines are marking spots for customers to remain six feet apart. While the self-checkout stations, by necessity, have customers temporarily closer together, those buying goods are separated from the cashiers by protective barriers.

In the early-pandemic panic, certain items disappeared quickly from the shelves and were slow to return. While toilet tissue — at least in its standard design and packaging — remains a relative rarity in the store, meat and bread selections and frozen foods have regained a greater presence.

In the aisles of the store, some shoppers are wearing protective masks, while others are not. And while it can often be difficult to determine whether a person is consciously practicing social distancing, it’s obviously not a huge concern for many.

But if customers aren’t thinking about safety measures themselves, there are occasional recorded reminders voiced over the speaker system.

Other businesses have either made necessary adjustments or have closed.

A call to Kaminsky and Son Jewelers at 111 S. Main St., hears a message stating the store’s last day was March 23 until further notice.

The message at Second Wind Music Center, 118 W. Center St., advises that all business is now being done by appointment only and ends with, “Thank you, stay safe and go wash your hands.”

Fostoria Paint and Supply owner Doug Reiter declined to comment.

Following is a list of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while shopping for food or other household essentials during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Avoid shopping if you are sick or have symptoms of the coronavirus, which include a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

• Order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup (if possible).

• Only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to do so. This will limit your exposure to others.

• Stay at least six feet away from others while shopping and in lines.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face mask when you have to go out in public.

• When you do have to visit in person, go during hours when fewer people will be there, such as early morning or late night.

• If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if the store has special hours for certain individuals. If so, try to shop during those hours. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 and older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

• Disinfect the shopping cart.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

• If possible, use touchless payment. If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer immediately after paying.

• Use hand sanitizer when you leave the store. Wash your hands when you get home.

• There is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19.