OTTAWA — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County increased significantly in the past day, largely due to a cluster of cases identified in a long-term care facility.

The Meadows of Leipsic tested several residents and staff to determine the significance of the disease in its facility. Several residents and staff members were confirmed to have COVID-19 through laboratory testing, the Putnam County Health Department reported in a press release Friday.

As required by the Ohio Department of Health director’s orders, the facility is contacting family members and guardians of those residents involved.

There are now 14 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Putnam County residents, with an age range of 34-95. Ten of these residents are female and four are male.

“Long-term care facilities across the nation are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. Because of the nature of the caring work that happens in these facilities, disease can spread quickly. This, coupled with the advanced age and the underlying medical conditions of many residents, makes this a very concerning situation,” said Kim Rieman, health commissioner of the Putnam County Health Department.

The Putnam County Health Department is working with the Meadows of Leipsic staff to contain the spread of COVID-19 through isolation of those who are ill and contacting those who may have been exposed, Rieman said.