Firelands Regional Medical Center Counseling and Recovery Services has established a 24-hour hotline specifically for health-care workers or first responders within the district of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.

The mental health and recovery services board said calls to the hotline at 419-557-5835 will be answered by trained staff members, who will connect callers with licensed mental health clinicians. The clinicians will offer assistance in managing anxiety and fear related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mental health and recovery services board said the hotline has not been implemented to deter the use of programs organizations already have in place to support employees. Front-line workers are encouraged to use them, but may also find support with the hotline.