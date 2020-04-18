Good Shepherd Home has been playing it safe, and safe seems to be working out for the Fostoria care facility.

“Good Shepherd Home is COVID-19 negative at this time and you will be notified when Good Shepherd Home experiences a positive Coronavirus test for a resident or staff member,” Executive Director Chris Widman states in a letter posted on social media.

“The Seneca County health commissioner has indicated that Seneca County is trending about two weeks behind other communities in Ohio at this time. Therefore, expect Good Shepherd Home to continue to restrict all visitors through Friday, May 8 2020,” the letter states.

On March 12, the care facility limited the number of visitors residents were permitted to one daily. One day later, the care facility closed its doors to all visitors in accordance to the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation.

“As a precaution, staff continue to wear face masks when appropriate and when interacting with residents. We have continued to readmit residents and admit new residents to Good Shepherd Home,” the letter states, adding those individuals are isolated so they can be monitored.

“We continue to educate staff and remind them that our best defense against COVID-19 is not exposing ourselves to it. Prevention by frequent hand washing and social distancing is key,” Widman stated.