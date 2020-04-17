There has been some confusion about the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Seneca County.

The health department is reporting five people in the county have recovered from the virus, one woman has died and five are currently ill, for a total of 11. The health department also has paperwork on 116 tests from Seneca County residents.

“The thing that makes this difficult to know the exact number is that Seneca County residents are tested in many different places, not necessarily all here in Seneca County,” Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer explained during her Facebook Live weekly update. “Also, we do not get the reports from each lab on negative tests. Commercial labs reporting those that are positive.”

However, she said if a test is processed at the Ohio Department of Health, the local health department is notified — positive or negative.

“It’s not that we are trying to minimize the number of tests done. We would be happy if we knew exactly how many. That would give us a good idea of where we stand,” she said. “Unfortunately though, with the reporting requirements or lack of requirements from certain labs, it’s just impossible to know how many.”

Schweitzer explained the total cases and deaths reported by the ODH now include probable cases as well as confirmed cases. While confirmed cases have had a positive test, she said “probable” cases have been reported by a doctor as a COVID-19 diagnosis even if the patient was not tested.

“It’s easy to get mixed up with all of this,” she said. “We don’t have any probable cases right now that we know of as we have not been notified by a health practitioner that they had a case they felt was COVID-19.”

Schweitzer reviewed the follow-up process for contacting people who might have been exposed to the virus through a person who tested positive.

“On behalf of our nurses who are doing this, I would like to put out a plea to employers,” she said. “If you had an employee who’s tested positive, it is so important that we know who they have been in close contact with in the workplace. Some employers have been hesitant to provide that information.”

Dr. Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health, reported Tuesday the state may be at a leveling-off point.

“So hopefully that is a good sign,” Schweitzer said. “To be able to tell you exactly where we are in that curve here in Seneca County, there are too few cases for us to be able to get that information.”