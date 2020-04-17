The calendar may show it’s April 17 and time for spring, but a look outside the window tells a different story.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday evening that snow will move into the area from the west on this morning ahead of low pressure tracking out of the Plains. The bulk of the snow will fall throughout the Fostoria area this morning, before temperatures warm into the mid 30s.

Snow will become mixed with or transition to rain this afternoon.

Accumulations will be highest on grassy and elevated surfaces given warmer ground temperatures.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Snow accumulations are expected from 3 to 5 inches throughout Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Hancock, Seneca and Huron counties.

The highest amounts will extend from Bowling Green to Toledo and east to Sandusky, the NWS reports.

Roads may become snow covered, mainly this morning.

Snowfall amounts will be highest on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 30s this morning and warm into the mid 30s by midday.

NWS advises motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling.