Good Shepherd Home LPN Denise Richards holds a phone so LaVanche “Van” Maloney can Facetime with her granddaughter Lisa Timmons during a party hosted by the staff to celebrate Maloney’s 105th birthday Tuesday. The GSH staff baked a strawberry flavored cake, had a potluck, bought Maloney flowers/balloons, sang Happy Birthday and changed her ongoing birthday sign to “Cheers to 105 Years! Maloney is the mother of three daughters, Donna (Mike) Pratt (both deceased); Judy (Ted) Ward, Montana; LaVonne (Ron) Havener-Maloney, Utah; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.