By SARA ARTHURS

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Therapists and their clients have been adjusting simultaneously to the new reality of mental health care via videoconferencing.

Even urgent care is happening through telehealth these days.

Family Resource Center has had telehealth visits with psychiatric nurse practitioners before, but has now expanded the service to include counseling, which is offered both through phone calls and videoconferencing, said chief clinical officer Ginny Williams.

She said some clients prefer to start off slowly, with a phone call first, perhaps to be followed by a 20-minute video session after that.

Williams said the agency is seeing more mental health needs, and they are taking on new clients. She said the state used to require that the very first appointment be face to face, but that mandate has been waived. Some people are seeking out counseling who maybe had thought about it before, but now are finding they have time on their hands.

Williams said the “natural assumption” people might make is that the younger audience would connect better with technology, but Family Resource Center is seeing some older clients do well with it.

They do run into situations where people don’t have enough data or minutes on their phone. Some people don’t have an internet connection at home, and Family Resource Center has partnered with the nonprofit recovery center Focus, as well as City Mission, to allow clients to use technology there.

Jeff Howell, regional director of clinical services at A Renewed Mind, said some clients prefer phone and some prefer videoconferencing. A Renewed Mind now also offers videoconferencing for group therapy.

Howell noted some advantages to telehealth even in nonpandemic times. Some clients, for instance, have had transportation barriers making it hard for them to get to appointments, which is now not an issue.

On the other hand, some people don’t have access to technology, and some lack a private space to talk without, for example, their children interrupting. (A Renewed Mind’s offices are still open, although much of their staff are working from home, and it’s possible for a client to come to their office and talk with a therapist who is working from home, Howell said.)

Howell said that, although this is a little different for therapists, they do get used to it, and it creates a “shared experience” with the client. One therapist had a relatively new client who was “guarded” and gave terse answers to questions. Then the client — upon seeing the therapist’s cat in the background while the therapist worked from home — said “Oh, I have a cat too.” It formed a connection and made it easier for the person to open up, Howell said.

There are some challenges, he said, such as staff who provide art therapy, which is hard not to do in person.

He believes there’s more of a need for mental health care right now. But he also suspects it’s a bit easier to seek out help this way, when you don’t have to leave your home, without the stigma that a person might associate with entering a facility dedicated to mental health.

Zach Thomas, director of wellness and education at the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services board, said there are “misconceptions” about telehealth and it can feel “kind of scary” if someone isn’t used to it. But while it is different than a traditional, face-to-face session with a therapist, there is “quite a bit of evidence” showing it can be just as effective, he said.

Thomas said insurance rules have changed amid the pandemic, making it easier to bill for telehealth visits.

Thomas said social distancing should in fact be “physical distance,” but not social isolation. People need to feel connected to feel safe, he said. People in the field would often say “the opposite of addiction is connection,” he said. These days, that connection looks different. But local support groups are being held through Zoom.

Brenda Sciranka is director of specialty practices for Blanchard Valley Health System. She said about 40 to 50 percent of the health system’s daily visits are now telehealth, including 90 percent of behavioral health visits.

She said the younger generation is the most comfortable with it, but they’ve found older patients also do OK. To get ready for telehealth visits, staff tried calling their own older family members to see if they could follow their instructions or if the instructions needed to be modified.

In addition to psychiatry, Sciranka said telehealth can be used in family practice, where a doctor can get a patient history and order tests. And because elective surgeries have been postponed to conserve personal protective equipment, the health system will need to reschedule “hundreds of surgeries” that have been canceled when the pandemic is over, Sciranka said. So some of the pre-surgery visits are being done now through telehealth, which may make it easier to get patients in sooner when surgeries resume.

Physicians Plus, Blanchard Valley Health System’s urgent care center, is also offering some visits through telehealth.

Physicians Plus remains open for patients who, say, need stitches or an X-ray for a swollen ankle. But other things, like flu symptoms, can in some cases be assessed through telehealth, said supervisor Jessica Gonzalez.

To see someone at Physicians Plus, call for a scheduled time to see a health care provider through videoconferencing.

Gonzalez said patients and staff have been “receptive” and the hope is this will prevent people from having to come in. In addition, while urgent care has traditionally just been a one-time visit, the Physicians Plus staff may set up a follow-up telehealth visit to check in a few days later and see if symptoms are improving.

The emergency room at Blanchard Valley Hospital does not offer telehealth appointments.