By VICKI JOHNSON

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer reviewed guidelines for businesses during a Health & Sanitation webinar hosted by Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

Audrey Flood, a development manager with TSEP, said the organization is hosting the series to support businesses and help them deal with recent changes.

“If there’s one thing that’s most important is that social distancing,” Schweitzer said. “If we don’t come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, we are not going to get COVID-19.”

She said she feels bad about businesses that have not been able to be open, but the health department has received many calls about businesses that are open but not in compliance with the required 6 feet of separation for employees.

“We need to have your workforce feel safe to go to work,” she said.

Businesses must comply with that requirement, she said. In addition, employees should be allowed access to restrooms frequently to wash their hands, “especially if they’re going to be eating or going into common areas that other people may touch.”

She said businesses should be taking the temperatures of employees each day, and anyone with the fever of 100 degree or higher should be sent home.

She said thermometers are hard to find right now, but she suggested asking employees to use their own temporarily.

And she said employees in high-risk groups should be able to choose to work or not.

“Be flexible with people as much as you possibly can,” she said. “If you’ve got someone who is in a vulnerable population, over 60 or who has underlying medical issues, let them choose.”

Regarding face masks, Schweitzer said they are recommended whenever someone is in public.

“The primary purpose of it is not necessarily to protect you, but to protect others,” she said. “They provide another layer of protection.”

On the topic of testing, Schweitzer said more tests are becoming available and the health department will determine how they can best be used.

She said tests have been shown to be less accurate in people without symptoms or with mild symptoms, so there’s a danger in getting a negative result. If they’re negative, people are going to be less careful, she said.

Businesses that have people entering their buildings must determine how many people can be served inside at one time and remain 6 feet apart.

In response to a question about the virus hitting its peak, Schweitzer said some areas of the state are starting to see some plateaus in new cases, but it’s not nearly on the downward trend.

“We still cannot say for sure when that will be,” she said.

She suggested employers who are not open should use the downtime to do thorough cleaning and to make arrangements for employees to meet the 6-foot requirement when they can return to work.

“Until there’s a point where there’s a vaccine, if we do too much too soon, there might be spikes again,” she said.

She said business should not let their guard down until state officials say it’s OK.

“I really trust in our leadership that we have at the state level to be making good decisions for us,” she said.

She said a list of approved cleaning supplies can be found on the Ohio EPA website, or a solution of one part bleach to 10 parts water works well.

She suggested especially focusing on areas of common use such as door handles, door knobs and door jambs.

“One of the things that has been really tough in the last few weeks has been the whole essential business idea,” Schweitzer said. “This is an unprecedented thing to have occurred.”

She said her training did not include identifying essential businesses within a community. As she and other health commissioners deal with the idea of essential businesses, she said a state dispute resolution commission has been set up.

Any business owner or manager with questions should contact Schweitzer at bschweitzer@senecahealthdept.org to get questions answered.