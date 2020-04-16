By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

NEW RIEGEL — Four fire departments responded to a shop fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from NBS Joint Fire District, Bascom Joint Fire District, Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 4663 CR 591 about 1 a.m.

Capt. Mike Reinhart of NBS Joint Fire District said the first crew at the scene saw fire coming out of the east end of the building. The initial attack controlled the fire within 20 minutes, and it took a couple of hours to extinguish it, he said.

Reinhart said a heat lamp for ducks in the building had ignited nearby material.

Chief Dennis Kessler said the last he knew, the two ducks survived.

Reinhart said there was significant fire damage to the building’s interior, and there was smoke and water damage throughout the building.

A four-wheeler was destroyed, Kessler said.

The property is owned by Kurt and Kristen Hess, according to the Seneca County Auditor’s website.

NBS EMS District and the county’s Echo also responded.

No one was hurt, Reinhart said.