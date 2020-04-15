Does your group or organization have photos of meeting events you’d like to share with our readers?

If so, we’d like to use them.

There are a few guidelines we ask you take into account to ensure your photos get published.

1. Quality — photos must be in focus.

2. Timeliness — please submit your photo within 24 hours of event.

3. Identification — tell us the 5 W’s: who, what, when, where and why.

Do not submit check-presentation photos as those will not be considered for publication.

Send photos and the 5 W’s to: rtnews@reviewtimes.com.