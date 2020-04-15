The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter responded to a fire at a multi-family apartment building on North Monroe Street in Tiffin Monday afternoon and provided assistance to the five families for immediate needs such as food and clothing.

“We’re deeply saddened for the families impacted,” said Todd James, executive director of the North Central Ohio Chapter. “As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”

HOME FIRE SAFETY: There are several things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from fires. They include:

• Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries at least once a year.

• Developing a fire evacuation plan with all members of the household and practicing it several times a year, at different times of the day.

• Determining two ways to get out of every room and consider escape ladders for sleeping areas or homes on the second floor or above. Pick a place outside for everyone to meet and make sure everyone knows where it is.

• Removing any fire hazards from the home.

RED CROSS APPS: People can download the all-inclusive Red Cross Emergency app, which combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And there is a special mobile app, Monster Guard, designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing a game. Users can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN: Seven times a day, someone in this country dies in a fire. The Red Cross has been working to reduce that number through its Home Fire Campaign, credited in its first year with saving several lives and protecting thousands of others by installing new smoke alarms in their homes.

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO: People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire.

To find the location of smoke alarm installation events or to become a volunteer, contact volunteer specialist Mike Vance at michael.vance @redcross.org. People can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations to disaster relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. The Red Cross respond to nearly 70,000 other disasters every year, from home fires to wildfires and more.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and donations from the public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/NCOhio, like the Red Cross on Facebook or follow on Twitter.