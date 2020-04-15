By LOU WILIN

and SCOTT COTTOS

For the review times

Area courts are conducting fewer in-person hearings and doing more telephone and video conferencing during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the wheels of justice moving.

“Summoning 50 or 60 people in a packed courtroom would not be a good idea at this particular point in time,” Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reg Routson said Monday. “I think that’s the practice that most judges across the state are following.”

It’s a balancing act: keep cases moving, but don’t force something that could spread COVID-19. To slow down the pace in courts statewide, the Ohio Legislature has suspended the statute for defendants to get a speedy trial until July 30 or the end of the emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine, whichever comes first, Routson said.

Additionally, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has suspended some court rules associated with time and issued guidelines for county courts, he said.

But a complete stoppage of the courts would be ill-advised. A backlog of unresolved cases could quickly add up, causing the Hancock County jail to fill up, “and then we have an overcrowding,” Routson said.

“As you can imagine, the last thing we want to do is — like some other facilities — would be to face a positive (COVID-19) test inside the justice center. That creates a whole new set of problems,” he said.

If even one COVID-19 case occurred at the jail, the sheriff would have to clear out an entire dormitory for the inmate and relocate other inmates. Aside from the worry of the virus spreading to other inmates, jail staff would be put at risk of infection.

So, depending on the circumstances, Routson said, he might be willing to conduct a court trial.

“But again, you have to sort of survey the situation: how many parties, how many witnesses, all those things that you would need,” he said.

Social distancing is being exercised in all of the courts. No trials is the rule, however, during the pandemic in Seneca County Common Pleas Court and Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, with other procedures mainly going to video conferencing or phone.

Most hearings in Seneca County Common Pleas Court are being conducted by phone or video conferencing, though Judge Steve Shuff is continuing to have a few actually take place in court.

“It’s just a case-by-case basis,” he said. “I want to be able to make sure the defendant understands everything. I can see the defendant clearly, especially in serious matters such as a plea or a sentencing. A lot of other hearings can be done easily by phone or conferencing, but certain hearings, I believe, should be done otherwise.”

All pretrial discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court are being done by phone, Fostoria bailiff Brandon Stephens said. To eliminate contact between people who are incarcerated in Fostoria or elsewhere, travel between the local jail and others is being eliminated in favor of video.

Some things are not possible to do over the phone, such as have someone submit to a drug screen, he said. “But we are having people still report via phone, and we are asking everybody to call the court or the probation office before coming up to make sure they’re still required to appear that day.”

Stephens said the pace has changed in municipal court during the pandemic.

“It is definitely different than normal because we don’t have the flow of people as we normally do,” he said. “Things have kind of slowed down in a sense. Normally, the municipal court in both Fostoria and Tiffin are doing 100 cases a week, if not more than that, so that’s drastically cut down. And that just comes from law enforcement agencies not issuing as many criminal charges or traffic violations for the time being, again because they’re trying to minimize their contact with folks. So, it’s definitely a little bit slower and it’s a little bit more challenging, with having to do stuff by phone and video conference.”

Whenever the governor’s orders lift, however, things will be speeding up quickly.

“Once this all clears up, our court as well as multiple other courts in the area are definitely going to be busier than what we normally would be, just catching up with everything that’s happened over the previous months of slowness leading up to it,” Stephens said. “It will come back around at some point. But there’s nothing we can really do about it right now other than just keep going with the governor’s temporary orders and changing things on a day-to-day basis as we need to until we can be able to get back to something of a normal routine and schedule and be able to pick up where we left off.”