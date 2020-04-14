BY JILL GOSCHE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

An apartment building was destroyed by a fire, and 17 occupants were displaced Monday.

The fire at 45 and 47 N. Monroe St. — one building with a total of five apartments — was reported at 1:19 p.m., said Chief Kevin Veletean of Tiffin Fire Rescue Division.

All five apartments were occupied, and nine adults and eight children lived in them.

Veletean said about half of the residents were home at the time of the fire, and the last occupant was getting out as firefighters arrived.

“Everybody was out,” he said.

Veletean said no one was hurt, and a hamster survived. A couple of hamsters and a lizard did not survive, he said.

Veletean said Monday evening it was unknown in which apartment the fire had started, and the cause was undetermined.

It was reported to Tiffin Fire Rescue Division as a fire in the upstairs apartment, he said.

When the fire crew arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the apartment building, and no visible flames were observed, he said.

Veletean said the fire was under control in an hour. Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire as of about 7 p.m.

He said wind played a factor and helped the fire grow.

The building had void spots and hidden areas, which made it difficult to extinguish the fire, he said.

Veletean said there was smoke and water damage throughout the entire building. The most significant fire damage was on the second and third floors, he said.

“There’s actually fire damage on all three floors,” he said.

Veletean said the insurance company will determine if the building is demolished. He estimated damage, including contents, at $300,000.

“It’ll be a total loss,” he said.

Tiffin Fire Rescue Division, Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fostoria Fire Division, American Electric Power, Columbia Gas, Tiffin Police Department, American Red Cross and Seneca County Community Emergency Response Team responded.

Bascom EMS was on standby at Tiffin Fire Rescue Division’s station, and Aqua was contacted.

John’s Welding & Towing responded to move vehicles away from the front of the building.

The keys were in the burning apartment, Veletean said.