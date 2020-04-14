BOWLING GREEN — Based on current information, all Wood County Committee on Aging Senior Center locations will remain closed to the general public through April 30, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release sent Friday.

The WCCOA will continue to offer its modified services.

The WCCOA will consult with Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey regarding the status of re-opening the sites in Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore, as well as the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green.

The WCCOA is reinforcing the importance of remaining at home and avoiding public gatherings and encouraging encouraging the older adults who participate at the Senior Center congregate dining sites to take advantage of home-delivered meals.

Wood County residents age 60 and over in need of home-delivered meals or other assistance should contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935, or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net

The WCCOA can also be found on Facebook.

WCCOA has put a plan in place for modified operations of services during the coronavirus pandemic. It will be modified as need arises or as recommended by the Wood County Health Department.

This plan calls for the following:

• Medical Escort will be provided on a case-by-case basis, but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus.

• All Senior Center locations will be closed to participants and the general public.

• Home-delivered meal service will continue. All home-delivered meal participants will receive one hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven frozen meals to reheat for dinner.

• The WCCOA will be developing a modified menu for the timeframe determined for the closure. This menu will offer one entrée rather than a choice, and during Lent all Friday menus will be meat-free.

• Staff and volunteers who will be delivering meals will not be entering client homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery. Staffand volunteers will also be instructed to remain at least six-feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients will be asked to have a table/surface near the inside of the door, or on their front porch or in their garage for meals to be placed upon delivery. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff member or volunteer will have a visual of the client or, at minimum, voice interaction through the door.

Wood County residents age 60 and over who do not currently frequent a Senior Center and who opt to follow the recommendation to remain at home but may find they would benefit from participating in the home-delivered meals programs should call the WCCOA at 419-353-5661 email WCCOA@wccoa.net for additional information.