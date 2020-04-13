Hang on to your hats today, and just about anything else you don’t want to blow away.

North Ohio is under a high wind advisory today that began at 6 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., according to information provided by the National Weather Service by press time Sunday night.

NWS is forecasting low pressure over the lower Mississippi River Valley will move northeast and deepen as it approaches the Lake Erie region on this morning. This low will continue northeast and extend a cold front across the area this morning and afternoon and bring a window of higher winds to the region.

Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected and high wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued as appropriate.

In addition, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this morning and these may also bring down stronger winds over the region.

The highest winds will likely occur during the afternoon hours.

NWS advises people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, NWS reports.

Strong southwest to west gales on Lake Erie will allow for waves to build to 10 to 16 feet over the nearshore waters of Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. These waves along with the elevated water levels on the lake will present the opportunity for lakeshore flooding. There is higher confidence in flooding in Erie County, Pennsylvania and more conditional flooding and erosion in Lake and Ashtabula Counties in Ohio.

The chance of rain for today is 70 percent. The forecast for tonight is mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Tuesday’s forecast is for partly sunny skies in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.