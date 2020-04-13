By Katie Anderson

SPECIAL TO THE REVIEW TIMES

Gloria and Duncan Parkinson have mastered the details of their annual stay in Florida, as they’ve been making the trip for 17 years.

This year, however, no one could have predicted the decisions that the couple, who call Washington, Pennsylvania home, had to make as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were planning on coming back May 4,” Gloria said. “Now we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

It’s a decision snowbirds across the nation are facing — to cut their sunny stays short, or to wait out a still-growing pandemic, uncertain when they’ll be able to return home or see their families.

The Parkinsons, who are in their 80s, don’t have many options, so they’re going to “play it by ear,” Gloria said. They own a mobile home near Orange City, Florida, where they’ve been staying.

“After we retired, we decided we didn’t like the winters, so we bought a mobile home down here,” Gloria said. “It’s very quiet and most of our neighbors are snowbirds, too.”

No one in the mobile home park has tested positive for the virus yet, she said, and they’ve all been socially distant. The swimming pool in the park has been closed and most of the golf courses aren’t open, as well. They also have a friend and neighbor doing their shopping for them.

They don’t live in a touristy area, so the Parkinsons suspect they’re probably safer where they are than they would be if they attempted the drive home.

“We don’t know what’s open and what’s not or what the virus is going to be doing by then,” Gloria said. “You don’t necessarily want to stop at the rest areas because you don’t know what you’ll run into.”

Her daughter, Christine Shaw, of Zanesville, Ohio, said she’s glad her mother and stepfather are being careful and staying put, especially because they are in a higher risk category.

“Yes, they are further away, but this is better than having them take risks,” Shaw wrote in an email. “I’d rather be able to talk on the phone with my mom than to hear she traveled, contracted the virus and perished while being alone in some hospital room.”

Lou and Betty Serafini, of Pittsburgh, will probably have to prolong their stay in Bradenton, Florida. They made the trip Jan. 1 and planned to stay until the end of April.

But they traveled by the Amtrak Auto Train, which runs from Lorton, Va., to Orlando, and it’s running on a reduced schedule due to COVID-19. Some trains have even been suspended. Lou suspects it will be difficult to book a trip home.

“It’s always full and crowded with people, and I don’t think they’re going to let that happen,” he said.

The Serafinis have their own place to stay, so they’ve pretty much kept to their home, aside for an afternoon walk. They stay busy by watching Netflix, reading good books and drinking wine, Lou said, because all the beaches and restaurants are closed.

“Most people come down here for the weather,” Lou said. “It’s very quiet, and when we walk, we only see one or two people.”

Hot temperatures may drive Mike and Pam Rose back home to Houston, Pa. They set out in their RV for Mesa, Az., as they do each October. Pam was a Peters Township High School teacher for 36 years before she retired in 2012, when they got the RV.

As of Wednesday, the weather in Mesa was sunny and in the 70s, but if they’re forced to stay past April, they could see multiple days in the 100s.

“If things start getting hot, we’ll have to think about coming home,” Mike said.

Their plan was to come home in April, but the pandemic looks much worse for Pennsylvania than it does for Arizona, which just went into lockdown last week, he said. When they do decide to pack up, the trip itself could pose other problems.

“We heard that camping is pretty sparse, and we travel in a RV,” Mike said in an email.

Kathy and Charlie from Johnstown, N.Y., got booted from their time-share resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C. They asked that their surname not be published because they’re afraid of being kicked out of the rental place where they’re staying now, as snowbirds in the area were strongly advised to return home.

“We’d already been here a month and to go back to New York, where it was more prevalent didn’t make sense,” Kathy said.

She went on to explain that Wyndham initially told them they could stay until their reservation was up on April 18, but later said they had to leave April 4. The time went back on their time-share, but they couldn’t find another place to use it because Wyndham closed all of its resorts.

They found a condo to rent through May 1, when they’ll reassess what’s going on in New York. Even their family back home is encouraging them to stay put if they can.

“We’re more alone where we are here than we would be in New York,” Kathy said.

Some snowbirds with pre-existing health conditions can’t afford to take any chances while traveling during the pandemic.

Tom and Sandy DeSantis, of Charlotte, Michigan, have been in Panama City Beach since January, and plan to return next week. Tom has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), so they’ve been as cautious as possible. They’ll use gloves, masks, sanitizer and they’ll pack their own food so they don’t have to eat out.

“I have to be very careful,” he said. “I wash my hands 95 times a day.”

They were supposed to leave April 1, but the county they’re in now doesn’t have as many cases as their county in Michigan, DeSantis said. They haven’t left the condo in a week, though they were socializing as usual until March 3, when restaurants and beaches started closing down. All their friends have since left, and it’s now what they called a “ghost town.”

“We didn’t miss a cocktail hour, but now, it’s just Sandy and I, and we lay in the sun and watch the water,” he said.

Two of their friends who left were Donna and Jim Jacko, from Cuyahoga County, Ohio. They usually stay in Panama City Beach from October to April, but they left early, as snowbirds were encouraged to return home. Donna said she has Type 1 diabetes, and thought it would be safer to be in their home state with their own doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day all the rules kept changing, as things were closed down,” Donna said. “We thought maybe we wouldn’t be able to get out of Florida if we waited. A lot of the rest areas were closed on the way home.”

Kathe Simon and her boyfriend, Tom Creech, of Augusta, W.Va., had invited friends to join them at their condo in Hilton Head, S.C. They had been staying there since January and were hoping for some company in March, but one of those friends had just finished chemotherapy.

“They decided not to risk the trip,” Simon said. “Each day, Tom and I would discuss our situation and whether we each felt it was safe to stay.”

On April 1, they left in the morning and arrived home in the afternoon. They used plastic bags to touch the gas pumps, and paper towels soaked in peroxide and alcohol to scrub their hands after using public restrooms.

“We have been back over a week now,” Simon said, “and so far so good.”