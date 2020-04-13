All in-person 4-H programs, activities and events have been canceled through July 6, according to an announcement by Ohio State University Extension on Tuesday.

The extension program announced the decision had been made to cancel all OSU Extension in-person programming through July 6 due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 4-H camps through Aug. 31 are among the events canceled, according to the announcement.

The announcement states virtual programming would continue, and county OSU Extension professionals would share important updates and information as officials develop and provide new online opportunities.

“We know the experiences will be different than we had hoped, yet we remain committed to working together to grow future generations of true leaders,” according to the statement.

Among the local county-wide 4-H events canceled are 4-H and Cloverbud camps and the kick-off gathering.

According to Ohio Fair Managers Association, county, state and independent fairs are continuing planning for this year’s season.

No county fairs had been canceled or asked not to open as of Tuesday, according to its website.

“The Ohio Fair Managers Association is in constant contact with Ohio Officials. The Ohio Fair Managers are taking the guidance supplied by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during this health crisis,” according to its website.

According to the association, its president and executive committee have had a weekly call scheduled with Ohio Department of Agriculture representatives.

“Ohio is very unique with the largest Junior Fair participation in the nation with the support of Ohio State University Extension and FFA Ohio Education and the Ohio Fair Managers has asked to be included in discussions on any alterations to these programs going into June and beyond times,” according to its website.