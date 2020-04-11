By SCOTT COTTOS

Brenda Endicott, a respiratory therapist at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, called her longtime friend, Amy Musick, a “hometown hero.”

Musick laughed that off and referred to herself “maybe a hometown helper.”

In any case, Musick is going above and beyond to help Fostoria and the surrounding area be safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the hospital in recent weeks put out a call for donations of face masks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus, Musick has taken to her sewing machine to produce about 300 masks for the local hospital and others to use.

“I get emotional just to see her generosity and to see, as a community, how we’ve all come together just to help each other,” Endicott said. “The hospital even uses (the masks) up front. If a visitor comes in, they use one of her masks that they have there.”

Musick grew up in Fostoria, graduated from St. Wendelin High School and later taught at St. Wendelin Elementary School before settling into being a stay-at-home mother in Gibsonburg with husband Kyle and children Charles, 2, and Annabelle, 1.

Musick said her young family has taken on a lifestyle of little contact with others, noting that her mother, Deb Scudder of Fostoria, is on the front line, like Endicott, as a respiratory therapist at FCH.

Musick said it’s tough to thoroughly alter life, including limiting her family’s contact to Skype or visits through closed doors, but the mask-making is helping her as well as others.

“Definitely, it keeps me busy,” she said. “It keeps me sane. It keeps me focused on something good in this world with what’s going on right now. It’s good that people are coming together and helping one another, looking out for each other.

“I feel like that’s something that doesn’t happen too much anymore. Everything is about me, me, me. So, definitely doing something to help those putting their lives and their health and their families’ health at risk — those front-line workers, man! — anything I can do to help them, being able to sew, it’s a way to give back.”

Tom Borer, vice president of operations at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, expressed gratitude to Musick and others like her.

“As we face this unprecedented time, Fostoria Community Hospital is extremely grateful to the community members who are dedicating their time and resources to supporting our hospital staff,” he said. “We’re humbled to have received donations of food and masks, and we’ve never been more proud to be a part of this community.”

Musick said she received a sewing machine from her mother for Christmas a few years ago, but it sat dormant until she began a business of making children’s clothes a few months ago.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic.

“ProMedica posted on Facebook that they were in need of masks and then they sent out an email to the staff,” Musick said. “My mom got the email and reached out to me and asked if I’d be willing to help and I got started right away.”

The greatest time investment in making masks is ironing and cutting the 100-percent cotton fabric, which she has gotten in a variety of prints, some through donations. Then, Musick said, it takes her about a minute to prepare a single mask.

“I do it in bulk,” she said. “I cut everything first, I iron everything and then I sew them and I send them off to my mom to put the elastic in them.”

Her younger sister, Jennifer Scudder, has contributed by customizing many of them.

“S’s been doing some fun things to add with her iron-on vinyl,” Musick said. “She has a Cricut, so she can cut out differing shapes and lettering.”

In addition to FCH, she has donated masks to nursing homes, friends and other individuals, including the sister of a friend who is a nurse in New York and a pair of doctors at Ohio State.

Musick has received donations of fabric, which she said can be material that someone may simply have around the house rather than freshly purchased from a store.

She is also accepting financial donations to offset the cost of material. Her GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/masks-for-nw-ohio?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

Musick will continue producing masks “as long as I need to.”

“I’m happy to help,” she said. “I’m happy to know that I had a part in overcoming this difficult time and helping hospital employees. The masks are meant to 100-percent prevent you from getting the virus. There’s a saying going around the sewing world right now: ‘My mask helps you. Your mask helps me.’ It’s totally true.”