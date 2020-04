The application deadline for assistance with winter heating bills through the Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended to June 1, a press release from the Ohio District 5 Agency on Aging.

Anyone age 18 and older may apply. Those age 60 and older can receive assistance in completing the application.

Eligibility includes all forms of heating.

Applications are available by calling the area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.