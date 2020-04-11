By JIM MAURER

for the review times

Additional workers have been brought in to handle the influx of requests for absentee ballots, Hancock County election board members told the county commissioners Thursday.

Elections board members David Spahr and Elizabeth Candler said 20 workers have been sending out 1,000 ballots daily.

The ballot applications can be requested until April 25, and the completed ballots must be mailed postmarked by April 27 or placed in the drop box at the rear of the elections board office, 201 E. Lincoln St. by 7:30 p.m. on April 28, the last day of the extended primary.

The office is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information is posted on the election board website: https://hancockcountyohioelections.gov

Elections board members also discussed the storage of its voting machines with the commissioners.

The 290 machines are currently housed in a building on Ohio 12 at a cost of about $2,800 a month, but the elections board would like to find county-owned space for the machines to save money.

Spahr said the election board’s budget “is out of control. We need money. We can transfer some (among accounts within the budget), but the budget is broke.”

Buildings, known as “the cottages” behind the county Educational Service Center on Hancock County 140 are available and were discussed as a possible location.

The buildings previously housed the health department, which has vacated the space. The cottages are air-conditioned, heated and have a generator.

The commissioners had been considering having the county Veterans Service Office relocate from leased space on East Main Cross Street to the Hancock County 140 location, but they have taken no action.

Commissioner Brian Robertson requested a written commitment from the elections board for the proposed site.