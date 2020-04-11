Seneca County Common Pleas Courts have been awarded about $19,000 through a remote technology grant offered by Ohio Supreme Court.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judges Michael Kelbley and Steve Shuff applied for the grant and have been awarded $19,012.66 to buy remote connectivity and teleconferencing equipment, according to a release.

The equipment is to be used to allow the court to conduct essential hearings by video teleconference without subjecting parties, the court and sheriff’s staffs, and attorneys to unnecessary health risks, and also is to afford court staff the ability to connect remotely to court servers to conduct essential business from different locations as necessary, the release states.

Supreme Court was releasing $4 million in the form of grants to local courts to obtain video conferencing equipment.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of Ohio Supreme Court had announced that courts must be open to address emergency and time-sensitive matters.

Total closure of courts and clerks of courts offices presents an access-to-justice issue, and courts can be closed to the public for non-essential purposes, she said during a briefing.

“Measures can be taken to ensure access to justice while safeguarding the health of employees by limiting, but not eliminating, access,” she said.