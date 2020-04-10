A Pandora woman is being charged with falsification after claiming to have been attacked in Fostoria.

Danielle Miller, 27, made the claim in a Facebook post. Fostroia police became aware of the post at approximately 2:42 p.m. March 5.

At the time of the posting, Fostoria police had not received any request, call or other notification of the assault, according to a news release from Fostoria Police Division.

Fostoria police asked another law enforcement agency to contact the alleged assault Miller, who lives several counties away.

Miller did file a report after being contacted by law enforcement and gave information as to the assailant and provided other details.

According to the news release, Miller claimed she pulled her car over on Countyline Street after she heard a noise and was attacked by a black male, approximately 30 years old. She also claimed she bit him in the neck during the assault, causing the assailant to bleed a lot.

Interviews were conducted, video from the area and other evidence was collected and sent to Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis, the release states.

Items Miller claimed to have blood on, including her clothing, were determined not to be blood.

“This is a disturbing accusation and certainly an insult to the people of Fostoria in which many people were scared thinking someone was attacking individuals without provocation,” Chief Keith Loreno said.

“This kind of social media posting caused a lot of fear and I am so thankful my officers and detective put a lot of effort into investigating this alleged incident.”

The falsification charge against Miller is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Due to the pandemic, a summons has been sent by the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.