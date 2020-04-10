Hancock Public Health announced Thursday that the first county resident has died from COVID-19.

“It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a Hancock County resident due to severe complications from COVID-19 and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family,” said Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi in a press release.

“The patient was a 81-year-old male with underlying health conditions. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who did everything within their power to save the pfiratient’s life. I would also like to acknowledge the tireless ongoing work of our local government leaders, the team at Hancock Public Health, and every local business and individual community member who continues to do their part to stop the spread of this virus; you are all making a difference. We expect for this fight to continue for some time, but with each of us doing our part, the battle will be won. We want to stress again the importance of all of us adhering to the governor’s orders, as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the governor’s office. This continues to be our most powerful tool to avoid overwhelming our healthcare system so that we can continue to provide the best care to those who need it most.”

In a video posted online, Baroudi stated, “Our hearts and prayers go to the family, the friends and people who loved him.”

The press release also again stated that “there is a lot of misinformation shared during global events and public health threats, especially on social media” and encouraged community members to only trust verified information sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, local health departments and verified media.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634) or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov . For local information and resources, call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.

If you are experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue or fever of 100.4 or greater, call the Blanchard Valley Testing and Triage Center at 419-423-7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19. If you are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis, call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 888-936-7116.