It’s the first time in 90 years the Fostoria Garden Club has won top honors from the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs.

It will also be the first time in 90 years the top club will not be recognized at the state convention.

“This is our luck. In 90 years they’ve held (Ohio Association of Garden Clubs) conventions, we win this and there’s no convention,” Carol Kinn, club president, said with a chuckle, noting the convention has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“And then we are the Region 1 Garden Club of the Year and one of our members, Linda Perrine, is the Region 1 Gardener of the Year and it’s…, it’s…., it’s just…,” Kinn said, unable to finish her sentence at the irony of the timing.

But despite all that, Fostoria Garden Club, Ltd. is the Number One club in the state, earning the prestigious Victor H. Reis Award from OAGC.

The local group is only the eighth club to win the award established 70 years ago.

Named after the founder of the OAGC, the award was established to acknowledge clubs that go above and beyond being a positive force within their local communities, and that participate in OAGC at all levels.

In the letter announcing the award, the judges were impressed by the variety of programs the 41-member club offers to people of all ages.

“Fostoria really shines,” the judges stated in the Club Activities/Achievement section of the contest.

“That coupled with your community service exemplifies the qualities of a club worthy of the Victor H. Reis Award,” OAGC First Vice President Jean Jankowski wrote in the letter announcing the club is the recipient of the prestigious award.

Since 2011, the club has earned money by managing the Fostoria Farmers’ Market, using those earnings to fund city-wide landscape projects. The club has also invested $23,000 to help beautify the city’s landscape which included restoring Gray Park, landscaping Fostoria Learning Center, rejuvenating “Pappas Point” at Main and Sandusky streets and revamping “Sunshine Point” at the intersection of US routes 199 and 23. The garden club also partnered with the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation to install a six-foot black granite “Welcome to Fostoria” sign at the location. Club members also decorate the area known as “Carbon Square” at Town and Center streets for fall each year.

Fostoria Garden Club members plant all of the downtown flowers along with 10 additional areas throughout the city and many members work all summer and fall weeding various areas around town in the city’s “Adopt-a-Flowerbed” program. The club has also initiated a successful Community Landscaping Award program that encourages residential and commercial property owners to landscape and beautify their properties.

“Congratulations to the Fostoria Garden Club,” Mayor Eric Keckler said. “The Fostoria Garden Club epitomizes the definition of a positive force and is well deserving of this award! Thank you for all you do for Fostoria!”

Kinn said to be nominated for the award was a two-year process of documenting the club’s activities.

“We didn’t do extra things just to get this award — everything was just part of our club’s goals,” she said.

A 60-plus page scrapbook documenting the club’s efforts in photos and news articles was submitted to OAGC to describe the group’s service to the community.

Kinn said although she gathered everything together and made the scrapbook, it’s the members’ work that is being recognized.

“When I started as president I said to myself, ‘This is that old saying — it takes a village,’ and I sincerely felt that since Day One,” she said. “Everybody contributes in their own way.”