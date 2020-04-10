By Vicki Johnson

Seneca County General Health District board of directors heard an update Thursday evening on how the health department is dealing with the COVID-19 public health situation.

The board met via Zoom online meeting service.

“We have been working tirelessly with coronavirus,” said Andrea Cook, director of nursing.

Cook said there have been eight people who tested positive for the virus. One died, three have been hospitalized and four are outpatients. The age range is 27-85.

She said the nurses’ time has been spent tracking positive cases and communicating with people who might have been in contact with people who tested positive.

She said they also have been on phone conferences with the Ohio Department of Health.

Cook said hiring a full-time nurse has been put on hold.

“We hope to get back to more regular nursing services in May,” she said.

Cook said the health department has no tests available. Only hospitals in Seneca County are testing, and only hospitalized patients, medical personnel and emergency personnel are being tested.

She said about 50 have been tested that have been reported to the health department.

“But that’s not everybody that’s been tested,” she said.

She said test results have taken between 24 hours and 10 days to be returned, depending on where they were sent. But ODH has a quicker turnaround now, and tests also are being sent to the medical hospital at the University of Toledo.

Although there are only eight known cases, “we know it’s everywhere,” said Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer.

Locations and patient information cannot be releases, she said, and addresses are only used by nurses for tracking cases and communicating with people who might have been exposed.

Cook said she thinks Seneca County is “a couple weeks” behind the virus peak.

Compared with larger population centers, she said the rural areas started getting positive cases about two weeks later.

Cook said people who show symptoms are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Schweitzer said she and Emergency Management Administrator John Spahr have been handling the distribution of available PPE, which the county has received through donations and from the federal emergency supply.

Although Cook and Schweitzer said there’s no way to know how many people have the virus — with or without symptoms — “there’s a lot of people.”

Schweitzer said she also has been working on behind-the-scenes matters such as setting up operational procedures in case one of the department heads is not able to work, meeting the EMA committee, making sure the public is informed and keeping employees safe.

“We’re getting lots of phone calls, which have slowed down some now,” she said.

“One thing I never thought I’d have to do is decide which businesses are essential,” Schweitzer said. “So that’s been very interesting.”

She said the state has set up a dispute resolution board that started meeting appeals on the decisions of health commissioners Wednesday.

“One county is different than another county on some businesses,” she said.

She said she has been meeting with others concerning finances for handling the situation.

“We started discussing this week the concern with the amount of money we have and are going to be able to put toward this,” she said.

She said not hiring a full-time nurse and another employee, and not giving pay raises, will help ease the finances.

“We have discussed options we might look toward if we need to conserve our financial situation, but we’ll hold off for a couple weeks,” she said.

She also has been conducting pod casts on Facebook Live to keep the community updated.

And she said she’s been in communication with other counties.

She said other counties have had to handle discord and disagreements.

“We’ve had nothing but support,” she said. “I’m proud of our community.”

In other action, the board formally accepted two locations for placement of Jerome meters at Sunny Farms Landfill on TR 108 east and west of the landfill. Because the last meeting was delayed, the health department approved the locations in March.

Director of Environmental Health Laura Wallrabenstein said Sunny Farms has 90 days from the March 24 approval to have the meters operational, which should be by June 24.

She said there have been no notable odor issues.

The board also approved:

• A supplemental appropriation of $99,125 to the Emergency Preparedness Fund from the state and federal fund allocated to help with costs of dealing with COVID-19.

• A measure to allow Schweitzer or department heads to sign paperwork approved by the board while the board is meeting online.

• Accepted the resignation of Samantha Dible as nurse.

• Approved the employment of Brandi Spridgeon as immunization clerk.

The board decided to return to its normal schedule of meeting on the fourth Monday each month, so the next meeting is at 6 p.m. April 23 on Zoom.