A woman who had been treated at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital has been charged with assault in connection with a Fostoria homicide investigation.

Therese A. Baumhower, 47, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, according to Seneca County Clerk of Courts records.

She is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to Officer Brooks Hall, according to her indictment.

Baumhower was served with the indictment Tuesday morning

The incident happened at 707 Circle Drive on Feb. 21.

A person reported to Fostoria Police Department that a woman who was wearing only a pair of pants was throwing items outside the residence.

Officers observed household items scattered around the yard and unknown writings on the windows of the residence, according to a search warrant filed in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

An officer knocked on the door, and a topless woman began yelling at him and saying officers needed to leave, the warrant said.

She uttered something about her husband being dead, slammed the door closed, answered again and was holding a drawer full of items from a kitchen cabinet in her hands, it states.

The woman threw the drawer at an officer, the search warrant states.

Officers discovered a man inside who was unconscious and not breathing, according to a release from Fostoria Police Department.

The Fostoria Fire Division was sent to the scene, and the EMS crew determined he was deceased.

The man was identified as Larry Cole, 66, who lived at the residence.

His death was determined to be a homicide, according to the Fostoria Police Division.

The police department had responded to the residence Feb. 19 for a report of menacing, according to the search warrant filed in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

A woman explained that her roommate was released just from a mental hospital the day before and was not acting right, the search warrant states.