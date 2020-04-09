By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

TIFFIN — No one has gone unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the Seneca County General Health District’s WIC program is trying to be as seamless as possible.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. Its varied services for those meeting financial guidelines include assistance in purchasing food items and guidance in breastfeeding.

Typically, people apply for WIC in Seneca County with an in-person meeting at either the agency’s Fostoria or Tiffin office. That is not the case as foot traffic is being limited and social distancing being exercised in most public venues. But WIC is still up and running.

“We’re still providing benefits,” Seneca County WIC Director Trisha Kahler said. “Our appointments are done over the phone, so they’re a little bit different from what our normal activities are. But we’re still servicing everybody and giving everybody their benefits.”

With employers having been laying off workers during the pandemic, one might imagine an increase in those receiving benefits, but Kahler said that can’t now be pinpointed.

“It might be too soon to tell,” she said. “I can say we have received calls from people who haven’t been on before. But we receive calls all the time. So, I’m not sure if it’s all related to this or not.”

Kahler noted that while her office has received few calls on the subject, she’s well aware that “everybody’s having challenges shopping. But that’s across the board, not just WIC participants.”

WIC clients have guidelines to follow in their purchases, and Kahler said the main problem being encountered is “just locating items at the stores.” She said flexibilities have been in place, but the pandemic has prompted more to be enacted at the federal level.

“The federal government has made some flexibilities, but (the food situation) is already pretty flexible. As far as you can choose fresh, frozen or canned vegetables; there are several selections of whole grains; you can get bread, rice, pasta,” Kahler said. “So, it already is sort of flexible, but there have been some additional flexibilities with what’s going on. You can buy any grade of eggs. With different sizes (of products), some have been changed, too, so that they are able to get things more easily. Now, for example, the whole grains, with a 16-ounce package, you can buy two eight-ounce packages. They’ve put some more flexibility into what you’re able to buy.”

Larger families may still have some trouble buying in bulk, as some stores have begun to limit the number of certain items that can be purchased at one time.

“Our WIC people are following the same rules as everybody else if the stores are limiting items,” Kahler said. “Nobody’s called with any complaints to report to us.”

If people have complaints, Kahler does want to hear them.

“We are asking if people are having issues at the stores that they call us and report it to us because we can notify our state office, which has better contact with manufacturers and vendors and can kind of track that a little bit better than we can,” she said. “So, I think that’s the number-one thing: We’re just asking people to report issues they’re having to us. We have only had a few.”

Seneca County WIC can be reached at 419-435-4401 or 419-447-3691, ext. 316.