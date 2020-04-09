SCOTT COTTOS / the Review Times
Specialist Louellen Ashcraft, an Akron resident serving with the Ohio National Guard station in Lima, carries food to a vehicle during a food distribution Wednesday at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Linda Hamilton, chief executive officer of the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima, said the National Guard brought 77,000 pounds of food to be distributed to local and area residents. She said as many as 700 families would be supplied with items such as meat, fruits, vegetables and dairy products. The West Ohio Food Bank and the National Guard collaborated with First Call for Help Fostoria, the United Way of Fostoria, Pantry Plus of Seneca County, the Geary Family YMCA and Fostoria City Schools to put the effort together in about a week’s time.