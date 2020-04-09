A Fostoria man is accused of going to a gender reveal party uninvited, pulling a handgun and pointing it at people, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Alejandro C.J. Baker, 19, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; loaded firearm, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing and concealed weapon, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.

Fostoria Police Division officers had been sent to 1140 Sandusky St., last Monday for a report of a disturbance. People told a police officer that Baker came uninvited to a gender reveal party, got mad and started arguing with people, court records state.

Baker allegedly pulled a handgun, pointed it at a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, and said, “I’m not afraid to shoot,” they state.