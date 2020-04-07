By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

As an administrator of a large-scale event, Susie Shiff could see the handwriting on the wall as March progressed and the coronvirus gripped the world.

The popular Jeff Shiff Run the Res would not take place this year. Susie Shiff, Jeff’s widow, and others came to the conclusion to cancel this year’s event.

“It was inevitable that it was going to happen,” Susie Shiff said.

The 11th edition of Run of Res, which includes 5- and 10-K races as well as a children’s fun run in the vicinity of Lakes Lamberjack and Mottram, was supposed to take place April 19.

A post on the event’s Facebook page by Jeff and Susie’s son, Alex, reads: “We are committed to our runners and are strictly following the guidelines given by local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control. We will, unfortunately, need to cancel this year’s race due to the COVID-19 outbreak. At this time, we are not rescheduling our run for this year, but are putting all our efforts into next year’s race on April 18, 2021. We hope it will be our best yet.”

The Run the Res began in 2010, two years after Jeff Shiff died of colon cancer. Shiff was a local businessman whose activities in the city included serving on the executive boards of the Geary Family YMCA, Fostoria City Schools and the Fostoria Athletic Boosters.

He also enjoyed running on the pathways around the reservoirs.

The event typically drew about 300 runners and walkers to the west side of Fostoria and raised approximately $5,000 for ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Runners who had already registered and paid for this year’s event have the option of getting a refund or letting the money become a donation to a fund at the hospital to benefit patients in various ways.

“It’s very, very, very, very sad. Very sad,” Susie Shiff said of this year’s cancellation. “This whole thing makes me sad because, as I’ve said before, it’s a great time for my family to get together. Everybody works together for one cause, with all the friends of my kids. Now, it’s not going to happen this year. It makes me very sad.”

The family asks that on April 19, people take photos of themselves wearing T-shirts from past years’ Run the Res events and posting them on website runtheres.org.

And, perhaps, folks could go for a run as well.

“I know everyone in our family will go out and run that day, just to keep the momentum going in our hearts,” Susie Shiff said.