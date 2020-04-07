By Vicki Johnson

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer Monday banned garage sales and yards sales in Seneca County until further notice.

The ban includes the city of Tiffin, villages, townships and all of Fostoria, including the parts of the city in Wood and Hancock counties.

The ban is part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide stay-at-home order.

“Furthermore, under the Stay at Home Order, garage/yard sales, online marketplaces, or any other unregulated sale from a person’s home is not identified as an Essential Business,” according to a health department news release.

The release said law enforcement will follow up on reports of noncompliance.

Monday morning, during the Seneca County General Health District’s report on Facebook Live, Schweitzer said there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Seneca County. Two people are hospitalized and one died.

Also Monday, Schweitzer reviewed the use of face masks when in public as recommended by DeWine and Ohio Director of Public Health Dr. Amy Acton.

“They continue to study the effects of the virus across the United States and how the use of masks affect that,” she said.

“We do know there are a significant portion of people that are what we call asymptomatic, that have COVID-19 but are not experiencing the symptoms that we expect or some of them are experiencing very mild symptoms,” she said.

Those people can transmit the virus without knowing it, she said.

“That means the virus can spread between people who are interacting, from sneezing or coughing or even talking,” she said.

She said many local people are making cloth masks and she encouraged people to acquire one.

“It’s critical though that we emphasize that 6-feet distance,” Schweitzer said. “Just because you’re wearing the mask does not mean that you should not follow those recommendations which you’ve been getting all along.

“We want you to stay safe even though you have a face mask,” she said.

Masks should be washed after each outing.

“You do not want to reuse those over and over again,” she said.

Also, she said people should make sure they are putting the same side of the mask against their face every time they use it.

She noted that the general public should not be using N95 masks that are needed by medical personnel.

Schweitzer also reviewed the governor’s order about limiting the number of people in retail stores, which now is in effect. She said the owners of each store determined how many people they feel is safe for their store at one time. When that number is reached, the doors are closed and no one else is allowed to enter until someone leaves.

“Please, I’m going to ask you again not to overbuy. We still are seeing empty shelves with products that are necessary for us to meet our daily needs,” she said. “Please buy just what you need so others can have those as well.”

Regarding the virus spread, Schweitzer said some people may have heard this is going to be “big week.”

While other parts of the United States might be experiencing a peak, that might not affect Ohio, she said.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that the peak is here in Ohio or in Seneca County,” she said. “Because our governor and our director of health have been so proactive, we feel that the spread has slowed down here, so it’s important to keep following those measures.”

In answer to a question about the number of beds and ventilators available, she said the hospital has been working hard to make sure they have enough beds.

“Elective surgeries have been canceled, folks who might spend an extra day or two in the hospital are being released as soon as it’s safe for them to be released, so they are making those plans to have enough beds available,” she said.

Schweitzer said she would have more information about mental health on Wednesday morning’s update.

“I know that this is hard. It’s harder for some people than it is for others,” she said. “I wish there was a way to prevent that.”

She said it takes patience to apply for unemployment because the lines are so busy.

“Be persistent and keep the faith and the hope that this is going to end eventually and we hopefully will return to a point in our lives that we consider normal, maybe a new, different normal,” she said.

Schweitzer said she had planned to have Mircea Handru, executive director of Mental Health Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties, speaking on the morning update, but technology didn’t cooperate.

“If you need some extra assistance with mental health, there is no shame in asking for that. Please don’t hesitate. This is so important, and I know, unfortunately, sometimes in our world there’s still that stigma. There should not be.”