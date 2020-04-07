Beginning today, Kroger will begin to limit the number of customers it allows in its store at a time. According to a company press release, the retailer’s limit is 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in a variety of store formats. As an illustration, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet, according to the release. Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores. Kroger’s new customer capacity limits joins other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote physical distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness, the release states. Kroger is testing one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to further support physical distancing, the release said.

PHOTO PROVIDED