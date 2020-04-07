By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Though classes aren’t meeting as usual in Fostoria City Schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, the learning process is carrying on.

And the board of education formally adjusted the district’s contingency plan to enable students to continue to meet class requirements remotely without having to make up in-session study hours.

“The modification to our school year provides us with the opportunity to continue our digital learning during this time that we’re shut down so that we’re not in a situation where we have to make up a bunch of time during the course of the summer and things like that,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said after the meeting, which was conducted through the Zoom.com teleconferencing website in the spirit of social distancing.

Sprang said the required rapid adjustment to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to close the state’s schools during the pandemic has gone well, with teaching being conducted either online or through the exchange of written assignments.

“It’s, honestly, an adjustment for families, students, staff,” he said. “Basically, everbody’s affected by it. But hearing about and seeing things with my own kids, hearing about other classes and activities, seeing some videos — some really great stuff. I think the teaching staff has done a great job of just really embracing this process in really having to change on the go, and they’re doing a great job with it.

“I think kids are getting more and more acclimated to it. And we just need to keep reminding the students that these activities are for grades and they do count. So, it’s that constant staying on top of it and making sure they’re completing the work so that they get their credits and earn passing grades here in the fourth quarter.”

Sprang said a commitment remains to conduct a graduation ceremony whenever the conditions surrounding the pandemic allow for it.

The board also passed motions for added demolition work at the existing junior/senior high building and for having synthetic stucco applied at the elementary school to prevent water from penetrating walls.

The elementary school work will cost $80,437.44. The remaining demolition is priced at $90,000, but the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission will pay $80,100 of it.

“Originally, some of the demolition work was viewed as being our expense to take care of,” Sprang said. “But then they reviewed things and came back here at the end of the project and said they would co-fund and take care of it that way.”

Also Monday night, motions were passed to:

• Pay in full all spring supplemental and co-curricular contracts during the cessation of sports, extracurricular and co-curricular activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Fostoria City Schools and the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership to identify plans to collaborate and coordinate Head Start program activities.

• Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Fostoria City Schools and the Fostoria Education Association regarding the payment of a $25 phone/internet stipend to association members for each month the district is working remotely. The MOU will expire at the end of this school year.